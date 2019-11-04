Texas man accused of stalking, kidnapping wife from Agawam home arraigned in federal court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Texas man accused of stalking and kidnapping his wife in September was arraigned in Springfield federal court on Monday.

According to the state Department of Justice, 30-year-old Sunil K. Akula appeared in court for the first time to be arraigned on kidnapping and stalking charges. He was arrested on September 27, 2019, and returned to Massachusetts to face those charges.

Court documents allege that Akula traveled from his Texas home to Agawam to confront his wife, who he was living apart. Days later, Akula is said to have assaulted his wife and forced her to leave her apartment, stating that he was taking her back to Texas and forcing her into his car with no extra clothes, only the clothes she was wearing. Akula also held his wife’s phone, wallet, and computer.

Akula allegedly then drove his wife south through many states, during which he assaulted her again, forced her to send a resignation email to her employer and destroyed her laptop afterward by smashing it and throwing it on the side of the highway.

He then stopped at a Knox County, Tennessee hotel, where he allegedly physically assaulted his wife again. When his wife, who has not been identified, could not keep quiet or stop crying loudly, Akula opened the door to leave the hotel. That was when he was confronted by officers from the Knox County Sherriff’s Office and arrested.

Akula could spend up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of more than $250,000 if he’s convicted on those charges.