Texas man charged with drunk driving after truck overturned in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Texas man is facing motor vehicle violation charges after he allegedly crashed the truck he was operating in Brimfield while under the influence on Monday.

The Brimfield Police Department said they were notified of a tree truck that was overturned into a body of water on Five Bridge Road around 4:30 p.m.

The two occupants inside the tree truck were uninjured. After further investigation into the crash, Brimfield Police told 22News the driver, 42-year-old Daniel Medina of Arlington, Texas, had no license and was under the influence of alcohol.

Medina is facing the following charges:

Failure to stay the right of the center of the road

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Operating to endanger lives and safety

Operating under the influence

Medina will be arraigned in Palmer District Court at a later date, according to police.