Texting, drinking, or drugged driving simulator event at AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An impaired driving simulator was set up at American International College Wednesday.

The UNITE’s Arrive Alive event was held at AIC from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for students to experience the consequences of driving while drunk, distracted or drugged fully functioning vehicle. The simulator is the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country.

The simulator is used at colleges, high schools, government agencies and other sites across the country to help save lives by showing people how dangerous it is driving impaired.

AIC Associated Dean of Students Alexander Cross told 22News, “This really gives our students a hands on experience understanding the dangers of drinking and driving, and understand the dangers of, you know, consuming alcohol and getting behind the wheel. It’s really great to give students that hands on experience and a real world look, and what that looks like. Especially being in a real vehicle and doing some simulated driving yourself.”

The event was held under the state’s COVID-19 guidance with social distancing and requiring masks for all participants.