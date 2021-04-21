Texting, drinking, or drugged driving simulator event held at AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An impaired driving simulator is set up at American International College Wednesday.

The “Arrive Alive Tour” demonstrates to college students how dangerous distracted driving is. The virtual reality simulator shows participants how driving distracted, drunk, or drugged can be in a real-life experience. According to UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour, the awareness event is the first and only marijuana simulator in the country.

“The Arrive Alive Tour” has visited numerous colleges, high schools, government agencies and more throughout the country. They leave behind a national highway safety message, drivers under 20 have the highest proportion of distraction-related deadly accidents.

The simulator will be available to use at the college from 10:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.