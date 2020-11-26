Thanksgiving Day: What’s open what’s closed

(WWLP) – Thanksgiving Day is a traditional American holiday and a time of togetherness with family and friends.
Most Americans, in both the public and private sectors, have the day off. There are, however, some services that are available on this holiday, particularly in Connecticut and New Hampshire, which are not subject o the same strict “Blue Laws” that keep Massachusetts businesses closed on Thanksgiving.
Here is a look of what is open, and what is not, on Thanksgiving.
- Banks: Closed
- Federal Offices: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Liquor Stores: Closed
- Malls (Massachusetts): Closed – Click here for Black Friday openings
- Post Office: Closed
- Pharmacies: Most chain pharmacies open (hours may vary)
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Supermarkets: Closed
- Restaurants: Most closed, some serving dinner or providing takeout, however
- Retail Stores (Connecticut & N.H.): Some open
- Retail Stores (Massachusetts): Closed
- Schools: Closed
- State Offices: Closed
- Stock Market: Closed
Public transit will also be shut down on Thanksgiving- there is no service for the PVTA, FRTA, and BRTA.