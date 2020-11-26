Thanksgiving Day: What’s open what’s closed

(WWLP) – Thanksgiving Day is a traditional American holiday and a time of togetherness with family and friends.

Most Americans, in both the public and private sectors, have the day off. There are, however, some services that are available on this holiday, particularly in Connecticut and New Hampshire, which are not subject o the same strict “Blue Laws” that keep Massachusetts businesses closed on Thanksgiving.

Here is a look of what is open, and what is not, on Thanksgiving.

Banks : Closed

: Closed Federal Offices : Closed

: Closed Libraries : Closed

: Closed Liquor Stores : Closed

: Closed Malls (Massachusetts) : Closed – Click here for Black Friday openings

: Closed – Post Office : Closed

: Closed Pharmacies : Most chain pharmacies open (hours may vary)

: Most chain pharmacies open (hours may vary) Registry of Motor Vehicles : Closed

: Closed Supermarkets : Closed

: Closed Restaurants : Most closed, some serving dinner or providing takeout, however

: Most closed, some serving dinner or providing takeout, however Retail Stores (Connecticut & N.H.) : Some open

: Some open Retail Stores (Massachusetts) : Closed

: Closed Schools : Closed

: Closed State Offices : Closed

: Closed Stock Market: Closed

Public transit will also be shut down on Thanksgiving- there is no service for the PVTA, FRTA, and BRTA.