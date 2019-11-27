Thanksgiving dinner served to the homeless in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 200 men, women, and children enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday at the Springfield Rescue mission.

The homeless sat side-by-side with families who had nowhere else to go for Thanksgiving dinner. The Rescue Mission Staff and volunteers make sure that no one is turned away.

Latoya Olson shared a table with four of her six children.

“It means a lot because we don’t have family out here to help us,” she explained. “All of our family is in Boston or Cape Cod. We were going to go out there, but we can’t afford it.”

Since the Rescue Mission dining hall seats less than 100, Ron Willoughy and his staff served Thanksgiving dinner in shifts, so that everyone can eat.