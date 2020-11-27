Thanksgiving is very different this year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving 2020 is different than any we’ve ever experienced in years past.

With travel bans and gathering restrictions in place, it’s hard to celebrate in a traditional way. It was just one year ago we were packing up and heading out, to gather and give thanks with family and friends.

COVID-19 has impacted almost every part of our lives, including holidays. In 2020, Thanksgiving gatherings are smaller, virtual, or postponed.

The sounds of cheering fans at annual football games, replaced with the ringing of an incoming FaceTime or Zoom call. Some of the helping hands of years past, now needing help themselves for the first time ever.

For thousands of families, this will be the first Thanksgiving without that special loved one sitting with them at the table. The traditions of Thanksgiving different for what we hope is just one year. The turkey may be smaller, but the thanks are just as big as ever.

Thanks to the essential workers, whether you work in an emergency room or grocery store. You have kept us going. Thanks to first responders who continue to put themselves on the front lines of this pandemic.

Also, thanks to teachers who have gotten creative to stay connected with students and thanks to family and friends for going the extra mile during this overwhelming year.

As we enter the holiday season, we don’t know what’s next. But 22News will be here with you every step of the way.