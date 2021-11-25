Thanksgiving meals at the Open Pantry in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Open Pantry Community Services in Springfield will be hosting its annual holiday meal service for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thursday this annual event is meant to give back to the community and these special Thanksgiving meals will be available to those in need from the Open Pantry.

For the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Open Pantry’s traditional sit-down meals, will be served to-go outside the High School of Commerce. The High School of Commerce is located at 415 State Street in Springfield and the meals will be given out starting at noon.

The annual meal will feature a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, a vegetable, and all the fixings.