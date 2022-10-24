SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are one month away from Thanksgiving and the Gray House in Springfield is now accepting donations of turkeys and side dishes that will be used in meals for those in need.

In addition, the nonprofit is also announcing registration dates for anyone looking to receive a Thanksgiving meal. Households of two or more people and have financial needs are eligible to register on the following dates:

Tuesday, November 1: 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. (First 200 households)

Saturday, November 5: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. (First 200 households)

Friday, November 11: 2 p.m.–3:30 p.m. (Seniors (55+) and Veterans only) and 3:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m. (First 100 households)

Registration is held at the curbside of the front of the Gray House at 22 Sheldon Street. In order to register you must bring a form of ID, proof of address, and attestation of financial need. Drivers are asked to enter Sheldon Street from Main Street and remain in their cars during the registration. If you are walking, a line will be on the sidewalk.

“With inflation rates hitting historic highs, local families are struggling like never before just to afford the essentials, such as food, gasoline, electricity, and rent. Through this drive, we hope to lighten the immense financial burden of these families this holiday season by providing them with a delicious Thanksgiving meal to share with loved ones,” said Kristen McClintock, Executive Director of the Gray House.

Turkeys will be distributed on Monday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 22. The Gray House will provide you with information on what day to come. The person that registered must be present at the time of pickup and must have the slip given to them during registration.

Last year, the Gray House distributed 881 turkeys and sides to families in need. Since January 2022, the Gray House has served groceries to 4,720 individuals per month, which is nearly a 10 percent increase from their 2021 monthly average and 57 more than their 2020 monthly average.