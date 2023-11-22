SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday was the busiest travel day of the year and, and that trend is expected to continue for the next few days following Thanksgiving.

Springfield certainly isn’t the busiest city in the country people are traveling to or from this holiday season, but there has still been a significant boost in travelers here.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the busiest day for travel every year, and at Springfield’s Union Station thousands of people looking to get to their family before holiday, has made it difficult for some.

22News spoke to Max Hubbard, a college student living in New York who came to visit his family in Massachusetts for Turkey Day, but his bus here was delayed. Hubbard saying, “I think they made it clear, especially coming up to New England that there were a lot of people coming from New York coming back here.”

Union Station is now in its sixth year of operations and the number of people who pass through the building has grown significantly the past three, something you can really see during the Holiday Season.

Union Station predicts over 400,000 people will come through these doors and travel between now and the end of the year. It’s not just buses and train’s that people are taking to see family, this week is also very busy at the airports. Thankfully for local travelers, smaller airports like Bradley shouldn’t be as packed as other bigger hubs. But it’s coming home on Sunday after the holiday where you might see the delays.

Triple A predicts Sunday to be a very busy travel day in the skies, on the rails and roads- so however you’re getting back home- give yourself plenty of travel time.

Roads saw the most congestion Wednesday, which will continue into the weekend- so if you can, try to drive at those off peak hours like early morning.