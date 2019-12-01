Thanksgiving travelers head home early due to Sunday snowstorm

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Here at the Eastbound Turnpike rest stop in Ludlow, homeward bound drivers are assured of arriving in their driveways before the first flakes fall.

But what motivated their Saturday night travel isn’t the same for every family. Ben Cooper of Portland, Maine told 22News he wants an extra day of rest after Thanksgiving travel.

“There’s 11 of us, we visited family in Rochester, New York, and we had a wonderful time,” said Cooper. “Now we’re headed home and we want to get that extra day of rest.”

The Laskowski family were heading back to Portsmouth, New Hampshire after visiting family in Albany and were unaware of the Sunday storm. Craig Laskowski told 22News they always return on Saturday.

“Sunday is a tough day for driving, so it’s easier to drive on Saturday, and it’s even better this year, yes, so I hear,” said Laskowski.

Talking with a number of drivers, a pattern emerged pointing to a fondness for cutting short Thanksgiving visits with a Saturday night drive.

Vincent Neubert a student heading back to Roger Williams University said he drove out of New York early because of the upcoming snowstorm.

Neubert told 22News, “Because of all the traffic around New York during Thanksgiving and I heard about the storm coming.”

But the storm will be a blessing for Poughkeepsie, New York resident David Bloom and his wife. They planned to spend a short time with the grandchildren in a Boston suburb, then heard about the storm.

Bloom added, “We have a three and a half-year-old grandson, and a newborn granddaughter we’ll get to spend a lot more time with.”

One thing is certain, by design or fear of being caught in the storm, travel on the Massachusetts turnpike Sunday figures to be a lot lighter than the traditional level of homeward-bound traffic.