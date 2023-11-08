SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner and people are preparing for the big feast. While turkeys prices are lower this year, prices for other foods are still high.

“It’s double of what I have to pay and sometimes I either have to choose between paying my rent and celebrating Thanksgiving,” said Desire Williams of Springfield.

This year’s Thanksgiving dinner may cost Americans a lot more than last year, even as turkey prices go down.

Williams says she has seen the prices for chicken and cheese go up, “I would say the biggest most expensive thing for me is making mac and cheese from scratch, the cheese are about $8-$20 a piece and its hard to get the groceries that you were once able to easily just grab.”

A report from the Food Institute says even though food-at-home inflation has slowed down to 2.4 percent since last October, this year will not be less expensive, as weather and other forces have impacted food costs this year.

The price for ham was $4.56 per pound in September which is up 5.2 percent from last year. Sweet potatoes are currently up 4 percent from a year ago and costs for canned pumpkins are 30 percent higher from last year.

However, some items are down in price, including turkey which should cost consumers 16 percent less this year. Shoppers can also expect to pay about 20 percent less for fresh cranberries, and Romaine lettuce is down about 10 percent down compared to last year.

So, if you’re looking to beat these high costs for your holiday dinner, consumer reports says some things you can is buy store brands instead of name brands and use coupons. You can also save money by buying in bulk and looking out for free giveaways from your local store.