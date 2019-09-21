The 28th annual Ubora award ceremony to be held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 28th annual Ubora award ceremony will be held Saturday night at 6:00 p.m in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ceremony will take place at Lyman & Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History on 21 Edwards Street.

Mayor Sarno will be presenting proclamations to this year’s award recipients.

Urban League of Springfield Vice President Andrew R. Cade will receive the Ubora award. Michael Denson, a student at Sabis International Charter School and former intern in the Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will receive the Ahadi Youth Award.

AIC Alum Andrew Cade to be HonoredThe African Hall Subcommittee of the Springfield Science Museum announces the 28th… Posted by American International College on Sunday, September 8, 2019

Both awards will recognize an adult and young person of African heritage who “exemplifies excellence in their commitment to creating a better community through service.”