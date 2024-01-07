CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 413 Card Show is being held at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee on Sunday.

According to a news release from the 413 Card Show, the event features more than 55 tables of sports and Pokemon cards, memorabilia, supplies, and more.

Several giveaways will take place at the event, such as the chance to win Red Sox tickets, Woosox and Thunderbirds tickets, tickets from the reminder, and other door prizes.

Admission to the event costs $2 and kids twelve and under get in for free. Parking is free.

This event is scheduled to take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee.