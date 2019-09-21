The 7th annual Ride to Remember event takes off Saturday!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the 7th anniversary of Ride to Remember which is an event that raises awareness about police officers killed in the line of duty.

There are hundreds of people in Springfield, mostly first responders ready to ride the 106 miles to the State House in Boston.

This year’s Ride to Remember is unique because it will honor Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose who died in the Line of duty.

Ambrose wore badge number seven and this is the 7th anniversary of the ride.

Riders will be making five stops along the way.

All of the money raised Saturday will go towards firefighter and police officer memorials, along with Christina’s House in Springfield.

The Ride to Remember begins in less than an hour at 7:00 a.m.