The Amherst Police Department’s new comfort dog needs a name

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Police Department’s new police dog isn’t your typical drug-sniffing K9. Instead, he is trained to provide comfort and support to the police and community.

According to a news release from the Amherst Police Department, Chief Scott Livingstone announces a donation of a comfort canine by breeders Peggi and Dave Brogan of Boonefield Labradors in New Hampshire.

The chocolate English Labrador Retriever will report for duty starting on September 10 with his partner, Neighborhood Liaison Officer William Laramee.

“It is my belief that a comfort dog is an invaluable tool for fostering positive interactive between the department and the community we serve. The canine will be integrated into established community outreach initiatives, assist with sensitive case investigations, critical incidents debriefs and provide a positive presence within the department. We are grateful for the generosity of Boonefield Labradors and are eager to get this new and exciting program started.” Chief of police Scott Livingstone

The police department is asking the community to help pick out a name for their new canine. The public will be able to cast a vote on the Amherst Police Department’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

PHOTO: Here he is! The Amherst Police provided 22News a photo of the new police dog joining the department.