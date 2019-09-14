“The Apple Place” corn maze returns to East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s beginning to feel a lot like fall!

“The Apple Place” in East Longmeadow opened its interactive corn maze Saturday.

The longtime family farm hosted the family-friendly event that took on a pirate theme. The interactive maze features a “Pirate Coin Hunt” or “Walk the Plank!”

The Apple Place’s co-owner told 22News, why they’re ready for the leaves to change color, and for Autumn to roll in.

“It’s great. This is our busiest and most productive part of the year,” co-owner Neal Normandin said. “We really put a lot of effort into what we do here and we have fun doing it.”

The Corn Maze is open every weekend from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.