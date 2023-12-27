EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Apple Place in East Longmeadow, which includes an orchard, bakery, and ice cream stand, is going up for sale.

The farm on Somers Road has been in the family for 45 years. It has three acres of high density apple trees, including heirloom varieties. The owners say owning The Apple Place has been extremely rewarding, however they came to the decision to sell as they have gotten older and their children are not interested in running the business.

“Although it’s hard to let it go, I think we need to step back and let someone else take it over in a smooth transition kind of a thing. Our heart’s desire is that it stays a farm, that whoever takes it over has a passion and a love for it like we do,” said owner Cindy Normandin.

The property, which includes a home, is on the market for $1.3 million. The owners say they have been overwhelmed by the interest people are showing in this historic property.