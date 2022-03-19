HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – During the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade, The Aqua String Band always earns its share of attention. Saturday, just before the start of the Road Race, the band serenaded the thousands who had gathered.

The infectious sounds of the Mummers music never fails to put the reigning Colleens and their courts in a mood for Irish dancing. Thousands watched as The Aqua String Band and the Colleens performed in perfect harmony with thoughts of Sunday’s parade.

Reflecting on her excitement of the impending festivities, Holyoke’s Grand Colleen Moira Catherine McDermott told 22News, “I can’t wait to see it! It’s going to be fantastic!”

The appearance of these beloved musicians is always at highlight during Saturday’s pre-parade celebration in downtown Holyoke, a gathering known for its family reunions from all over the country, brought together by a weekend filled with Holyoke St. Patrick’s events.