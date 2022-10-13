SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s newest establishment for coffee lovers, wine connoisseurs, and emerging artists held its grand opening on Thursday.

The Artist Café is located at 1365 Main Street in the downtown area and offers a coffee house and wine lounge including baked goods.

Mayor Sarno was in attendance which included a ribbon cutting, “I want to commend owner David Maynard for achieving his dream of opening the Artist Café. This new vibrant Café will soon become a fixture of our downtown serving delicious coffee, baked goods, and provide a prominent venue for aspiring artists to showcase their talents. Congratulations to Mr. Maynard and thank you for your continued belief and investment in our City of Springfield.”

Chef Wayne from Cajun On The Go is scheduled to be the guest chef from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to take over their kitchen.