WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not Hooplandia without some healthy competition!

The city of West Springfield faced off against the city of Springfield, for the ‘Mayors’ Cup in the Battle of the Springfields.’

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno each assembled a squad from their community, to play for the bragging rights. All the B-Ball action taking place at the Dunkin’ Showcase Courts, at the Eastern States Exposition.

The mayors caught up with 22News ahead of the game, “We are going head to head on the basketball court, he’s got his jerseys and I got my jerseys! This is great for the region,” says Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

And the winner Friday night with a buzzer beater … Springfield! Giving the city of firsts, another first to write down in their history!