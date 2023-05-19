CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are looking to grab a bite to eat outside, these top food trucks may be in your area.
According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best food trucks in the Chicopee area:
- El Charro
- Smokin Caboose
- Crave Food Truck
- La Taqueria del Pueblo
- Sun Kim Bop
- Crazy Arepas
- Murphy’s Mobile
- Chicken Man’s Chicken Shack
- Buns On Wheels
- Little Truc
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts food trucks on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.