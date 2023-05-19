CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are looking to grab a bite to eat outside, these top food trucks may be in your area.

According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best food trucks in the Chicopee area:

  1. El Charro
  2. Smokin Caboose
  3. Crave Food Truck
  4. La Taqueria del Pueblo
  5. Sun Kim Bop
  6. Crazy Arepas
  7. Murphy’s Mobile
  8. Chicken Man’s Chicken Shack
  9. Buns On Wheels
  10. Little Truc

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts food trucks on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.