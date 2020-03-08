‘The Big Broadcast’ takes audience members back to the 1940s for 15th year

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – “The big Broadcast” took the audience back to the Golden Radio days before television in the 1940s.

Spectators got to Experience live music and entertainment through the re-creation of a 1940’s era radio variety show. For the 15th year, 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis was the host of the night.

We spoke with one West Springfield resident, Walter Groll, about what makes ‘The Big Broadcast’ so great.

Groll told 22News, “The nostalgia, it brings me back to my childhood, my younger days, my teenager days.”

We also had a chance to speak with one attendee visiting from New York, Barbara Sweeton, about fond memories of the 1940’s

Sweeton told 22News, “It is reminiscent, I can remember all of it, I remember the 1940s.”

The show featured popular songs from the swing and big band era. This was the 15th year of the event.