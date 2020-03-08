1  of  3
Breaking News
Multiple arrests made at UMass Blarney Blowout Berkshire county man one of five new cases reported for coronavirus in Massachusetts Wales man killed after crashing car into utility pole

‘The Big Broadcast’ takes audience members back to the 1940s for 15th year

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – “The big Broadcast” took the audience back to the Golden Radio days before television in the 1940s.

Spectators got to Experience live music and entertainment through the re-creation of a 1940’s era radio variety show. For the 15th year, 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis was the host of the night.

We spoke with one West Springfield resident, Walter Groll, about what makes ‘The Big Broadcast’ so great.

Groll told 22News, “The nostalgia, it brings me back to my childhood, my younger days, my teenager days.”

We also had a chance to speak with one attendee visiting from New York, Barbara Sweeton, about fond memories of the 1940’s

Sweeton told 22News, “It is reminiscent, I can remember all of it, I remember the 1940s.”

The show featured popular songs from the swing and big band era. This was the 15th year of the event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories