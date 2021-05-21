The Big E Bakery open every weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The famous cream puffs and eclairs are available for pick up at The Big E beginning Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Eastern States Exposition, The Big E Bakery will be open in the New England Center every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A drive-up window will be located by entering the Exposition’s Gate 2, take an immediate left down the Fair’s Hampden Avenue, and a right at the Fire Station to the Bakery window.

Cream Puffs and Eclairs

$5 each

$14 for 3

$25 for 6

$1 each to add ganache topping on Cream Puffs

Customers are asked to wear face masks or coverings when ordering and accepting food and to remain in their vehicles at all times. The pre-order online option is coming soon.

Toy Story 4 will be the feature film at a drive-in movie night fundraiser Friday, May 21 at the Mercedes-Benz of Springfield Dealership located at 295 Burnett Road in Chicopee. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at 8:30 p.m.. The cost is $15 Adults, $10 for Children 12 & Under and can be purchased online on the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce website. One lucky ticket holder who registers before May 15th will receive a $100 Amherst Area Gift Card.

The drive-in theaters located at Eastern States Exposition located in the Gate 9 parking area at 875 Memorial Avenue in West Springfield will feature the following movies Friday, May 21:

Back to the Future FOLLOWED by E.T.

Spiral FOLLOWED by Saw

Ticket prices are $30 per vehicle or purchased at the gate are $33.