The Big E breaks 4 attendance records during 2021 fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E’s 17-day run in West Springfield came to an end Sunday closing a record-setting return for the fair amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance numbers Saturday set an all-time, single-day record with 177,238 people that went through the gates. That broke the attendance record set on the second Saturday of the 2019 fair by almost 1,000.

Sunday was another big day at the fairgrounds with 118,582 visitors. In all, The Big E attracted 1,498,774 visitors over it’s three-week run.

Take a look at the daily tally for attendance each day in 2021.