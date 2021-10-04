The Big E breaks 4 attendance records during 2021 fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E’s 17-day run in West Springfield came to an end Sunday closing a record-setting return for the fair amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Attendance numbers Saturday set an all-time, single-day record with 177,238 people that went through the gates. That broke the attendance record set on the second Saturday of the 2019 fair by almost 1,000.
Sunday was another big day at the fairgrounds with 118,582 visitors. In all, The Big E attracted 1,498,774 visitors over it’s three-week run.
Take a look at the daily tally for attendance each day in 2021.
- Friday, September 17, 2021: 81,993
- Saturday, September 18: 103,128
- Sunday, September 19: 83,211
- Monday, September 20: 57,257
- Tuesday, September 21: 56,769 (a record for the first Tuesday of the Fair.)
- Wednesday, September 22: 37,242
- Thursday, September 23: 37,604
- Friday, September 24: 46,923
- Saturday, September 25: 169,006
- Sunday, September 26: 136,512 (record attendance)
- Monday, September 27: 77,680
- Tuesday, September 28: 37,974
- Wednesday, September 29: 86,867
- Thursday, September 30: 77,961
- Friday, October 1: 113,827 (highest single day attendance for this day)
- Saturday, October 2: 177,238 (an all-time highest single day attendance on record.)
- Sunday, October 3: 118,582