The Big E donates beef for people in need during the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Springfield families in need will give thanks for the gift of premium beef from the Big E for the holidays. 22News was there as hundreds of pounds of meat arrived at the Open Pantry in Springfield.

This is the third year the Big E President and CEO Gene Cassidy has donated four hundred pounds of premium beef from an award winning steer raised through the 4H program. The beef arrived at the Open Pantry which will share the holiday gift with the Friends of the Homeless agency.

“We wanted to make an awareness about the plight of people who this time of year are going without.” said Gene Cassidy. Cassidy spoke of his agreement with the two mayors, Domenic Sarno of Springfield and William Reichelt of West Springfield, home of the Big E.

“I have to thank my good friend Mr. Big E, Gene Cassidy. He reached out three years ago. We buy a couple of award winning steers. This is premium beef as you indicated.” said Mayor Sarno. Families along with the homeless can expect to receive their share of this quality beef almost immediately, both agencies receiving two hundred pounds each for the people they serve.

“Absolutely high quality coming in from 4-H. It’s going to be a real treat for us to put it out for folks who are coming in for our service” said Keith Rhone from the Friends of the Homeless agency.

It’s now becoming a holiday season tradition-the gift of premium beef on the tables of many who because of circumstances, cannot afford to purchase at their neighborhood food store.