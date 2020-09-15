The Big E drive-thru fair food events scheduled

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E is offering additional events to taste fair food from vendors at the Eastern States Exposition beginning September 22.

According to a news release from The Big E, after social media comments and suggestions to bring back the event, the Eastern States Exposition announced a more “user friendly” drive thru.

Tickets for the event are $5 per vehicle and include a time-slot reservation that must be purchased online in advance. Food purchases are not included with the entry fee.

The event begins on September 22 through September 27 with additional dates as follows:

September 29 through October 4

October 6 through October 11

October 13 through October 18

The Big E Drive-Thru Time Slots

Tuesday to Thursday: 11am to 1pm; 1pm to 3pm; 3pm to 5pm; 5pm to 7pm

Fridays: 10am to noon; noon to 2pm; 2 to 4pm; 4 to 6pm; and 6 to 8pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 9am to 11am; 11am to 1pm; 1pm to 3pm; 3pm to 5pm and 5pm to 7pm.

The new process will help reduce traffic and shorter wait times for guests. The maximum of 50 cars per hour within two-hour time slots are registered each day.

COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced for all guests, employees, and vendors. Each car will be able to place orders, pay and pick up food while remaining in their vehicle the entire time. Both cash and credit cards are accepted.

“We were overwhelmed with the support we received during our first food drive thru. It’s clear The Big E will be missed, and this is our way of creating a safe, socially distant opportunity to present the genuine foods people have come to know and love, and continue to create memories for our guests. This is the real thing!” ESE President and CEO, Gene Cassidy

For tickets and more information visit TheBigE.com

The Big E Drive-Thru Menu

September 22 – 27, 2020

Butcher Boys

Steak Sandwich – $11

Italian Sausage Grinder – $11

Chicken Pita – $11

Fried Pickle Slices – $7

Calabrese Market & Grill

Cotton Candy – $6

Caramel Apples – $5

Candy Apple – $4

Popcorn – $5

Kettle Corn – Small, $5; Medium, $7; Large, $10; Extra Large, $15

Kosher Dill or Half Sour Pickle – $2.50

Bucket of Seven Pickles – $17

Piche’s Concessions

Beignets, Funnel Cake, Fried Dough, Fried Oreos, Fried Reeses or Fried Snickers – $8 each

Toppings: Strawberry, Chocolate and Caramel – $2

September 29 – October 4, 2020

Angela’s Pizza

Giant Mozzarella Sticks – $7

Large Pizza with Toppings – $25

Pizza Slice – $5

Big Kahuna

Gyro Bowls – $12

Greek Gyros – $10

Chicken Gyros/Bowls – $12

Veggie Gyro – $8

French Gyro – $11

Cinnamon Saloon

Hot Cinnamon Buns – $6 each or 4-pack for $18

Fruit Smoothies – Small $6 (16oz.); Large $8 (24oz.)

Apple Crisp – $7; Two servings, $12

Hot Coffee $3, Ice Coffee $4 or Lattes for $5

Hot/Cold Cider – $4

October 6 – 11, 2020

Brew Garden Pub Food

Chicken & Waffles with Fries – $11

Tossed & Sauced Tenders with Fries or Plain Chicken Tenders with fries – $9

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese with Fries – $9

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Tender Grilled Cheese with Fries – $11

Pork Please Grilled Cheese with Fries – $11

Side of Fries – $5

Pig Park BBQ

Pulled Pork Plates – $13

Brisket Plates – $14

Pig Bowls – $8

Cow Bowls – $9

Turkey Legs – $15

Poppie’s

Fresh Lemonade – Small $4 and Large $8

Corn Dogs – Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon or Jalapeno – $6

Frozen Lemonade – Small, $5; Large, $9

Iced Coffee or Fresh Brewed Iced Tea – $4 each

October 13 – 18, 2020

Billie’s Baked Potato

Billie’s Special, Broccoli & Cheese or Chili & Cheese – $7

(Small charge for additional toppings or sour cream on potatoes)

Calabrese Market & Grill

Cotton Candy – $6

Caramel Apples – $5

Candy Apple – $4

Popcorn – $5

Kettle Corn – Small, $5; Medium, $7; Large, $10; Extra Large, $15

Chompers