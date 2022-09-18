WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E’s first weekend is wrapping up and 22News went in search of new and returning foods to find at the fairground

New England’s Great State Fair is known for its unique and extravagant food options, some of which draws people from all over. From massive turkey legs and 18-inch long corn dogs to less familiar eats like pickle pizza and alligator burgers.

As thousands of attendees walked the streets Sunday, different smells filled the air, most of which had your mouth watering. Of course this is a New England fair, and nothing says New England like lobster and baked potato.

“The food so far has been great! Gotta get a baked potato at the Maine building, and some lobster mac & cheese in New Hampshire. The kettle corn is fresh, they pop it right in front of you,” said Hope Canty of Chicopee.

And what makes a day at the fair better than some great food. Everyone at the fair seems to have their favorite dish, and with food so good there’s more adjectives than words to describe it. 22News spoke with some fairgoers who recommended going with the loaded baked potato, corn dogs, or pickled pizza.

There was a lot of wild food to try at the fair this weekend, and The Big E will continue to provide any kind of food you crave from now until Sunday, October 2.