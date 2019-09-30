The Big E 2019 season officially ends

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s official. The Big E has come to an end for the 2019 season.

Many traveled from near and far to come to New England’s great state fair. Sunday marked the final day of the nearly three week celebration in West Springfield.

For many fair-goers like Hannah and Maggie of Lee Massachusetts, it’s a tradition.

“It was our first opportunity to make it down and we’ve never missed a year since she was born,” Hannah said. “It’s something we used to do as kids and it’s something we’ve grown up with”

The Big E said they set record attendance for the third year in a row.

The fair saw at least four days with more than 100,000 people. With 176 musical acts throughout the course of the fair and all the vendors and food, it’s not hard to see why so many people made their way to the fairgrounds.

According to The Big E over 1.5 million people have walked these crowds so far and the numbers for the last day aren’t even in yet.

Big E President Gene Cassidy told 22News, the fair is a great family venue which is what drives the numbers of people.

“This is one of the last places where you have real good family values and entertainment and people are attracted to that. It’s what America needs,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy says he’s proud of what The Big E has to offer people who come over the 17 days.

“With all those opportunities for young people to see animals and agriculture and music and entertainers, it’s a wonderful thing for us to be able to present to this region,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy told 22News, he’s happy with the attendance records this year, especially after really encouraging the public to come out to beat the attendance numbers of the Minnesota State Fair.