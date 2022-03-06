WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Big E fairgrounds has long been the dog show capital of New England and this weekend was no different.

There were two dog shows at the Mallary Complex at the Big E. The First Company Governor’s Dog Show and The Connecticut River Working Group Association Dog Show were in the weekend lineup.

The Springfield area was well represented during Sunday’s competition. Dona Nardi, President of the Minuteman Boston Terrier Club told 22News, “Living with them is a joy, the competition is a hobby. Living with this Boston Terrier and my husband is just a pleasure.”

Dozens of breeds were in competition during the weekend-long dog shows.