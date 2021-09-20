The Big E Museum reminds guests of past fairs

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Taking a sentimental journey down memory lane has become an important part of the Big E experience.

Now located in the Hampden County building at the edge of the Avenue of States, The Big E Museum with its walk through history enjoys renewed popularity. Fairgoers who’ve been to The Big E before can look at the memorabilia tracking back to 1916, conjuring up memories of the good times they had over the years.

Angela Lis of Palmer told 22News, “It makes me feel happy that something like this has been around for as long as it has, what 1916? I mean that’s great that it continues to go on year after year and you’ll keep coming here. This is my favorite place I’d rather come here than Disneyworld.”

Museum curator Nancy Delson takes us back many years with an elaborate costume headdress worn during a daily Big E parade from a much earlier time. To fully appreciate The Big E Museum, its best to connect with an artifact that stirs your memory.

“We have people that come here and say, ‘When I was 8 years old, I saw that, I’m here with my children, I remember doing this.’ We have new audiences families with the fair,” said Delson.

When you come to The Big E, pamper your memory by recalling previous visits. Just walking through the halls of the museum and you’ll view exhibits that will create instant recall.