The Big E offers ‘Golden Ticket’ lifetime pass

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E announced a golden ticket initiative for 2021 Monday morning where 100 lucky customers can buy lifetime passes to the fair for $1,000 each this Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Big E, the Golden Ticket will be sold on the Fair’s website on Wednesday, November 18, at 10 a.m. until the tickets are gone. Eugene J. Cassidy, President and CEO of Eastern States Exposition, is expecting them to sell out that day.

“If we came up with some sort of mechanism in which people can be recognized in a very special way. We thought this would be a great device to give them that connectivity to the organization.” Gene Cassidy, Eastern States Exposition President

The $1,000 Ticket will offer lifetime admission to the Big E for its holder and an accompanying guest, along with free parking, and a host of annual surprises and benefits. The Golden Tickets are nontransferable.

“I think that’s very expensive. I think people right now in this economy cannot afford it at the moment.” Neil Sahacic of West Springfield

BIG E announcement: On Wednesday, The #BigE will start selling 100 “Golden Tickets.” They’re lifetime, unlimited passes to the fair for one person and an a guest with a VIP parking spot. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/D4vV3FYx7I — Katrina Kincade (@KatrinaKNews) November 16, 2020

“The Golden Ticket offers a lifetime of wonder for its lucky purchasers and their guests, offering years and years of the Fair as a VIP forever,” Eugene J. Cassidy, President, and CEO of Eastern States Exposition said. “This is the time of year we typically put one fair to bed and begin the long, exciting road to the next one. With the unfortunate derailment in 2020, we are fully committed to making the 2021 edition our greatest yet. The Golden Ticket is the ideal promotion to get underway with style and sizzle.”

Cassidy welcomed a Loomis armored truck delivering the 100 tickets to the Big E fairgrounds Monday morning.

The Big E has already begun to announce plans for 2021, including a headlining concert with Country superstar Brad Paisley.