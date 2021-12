The Big E officially 3rd largest fair in North America

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The numbers are in and The Big E is officially the third largest fair in North America.

The ranking is based on the attendance during the 17 day fair which is compared to hundreds of other fairs in the U.S. and Canada. A total of 1,498,774 people visited The Big E between September 17th and October 3rd of this year. The Big E also set four daily attendance records, with an all-time single day attendance of 177,238 on the final Saturday.

Daily attendance records from this year:

The 2022 Big E will take place September 16 to October 2.