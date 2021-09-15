The Big E parking restrictions and live traffic conditions

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E begins this Friday that will add thousands of cars coming to West Springfield during the 17-day fair.

According to West Springfield Mayor Reichelt, beginning Friday there is no on-street parking in the Memorial neighborhood. Cars will be towed if found parked on York Street, Heywood Avenue, Allston Avenue, Norman Street, Baldwin Street, Bosworth Street and Windsor Streets, as stated in the video shared from Mayor Reichelt’s Facebook page.

Drivers will not be able to take a left turn from River Street onto Memorial Avenue during the 17 days of the fair. Depending on traffic conditions, additional traffic changes may be put in place. Mayor Reichelt is reminding visitors to have patience while traveling through West Springfield during the fair.

Parking is available at Gate 9 of The Big E, and is cash only. Several residences and businesses offer paid parking as well. Union Station and the Enfield Mall provide off site parking with shuttle service on weekends.

Download the Waze app for real-time driving traffic updates and detour information. You can become one of our trackers by reporting traffic, accidents, road closures and more!

