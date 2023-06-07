WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now 100 days away until The 108th edition of The Big E in West Springfield!

It may not even be officially summer yet, but a fall tradition is nearing its return. The Big E is expected to have an assortment of entertainment and rides, including the Sky High Super Wheel, agricultural competitions, the Avenue of States, Storrowton Village, shopping, and crafts.

Additionally, The Front Porch, a Big E district for local goods, gatherings, food and music, will be back by popular demand. A few of the concerts at The Big E Arena announced so far include Chris Young, Third Eye Blind and Zedd. On top of that, there will be free shows on the Court of Honor Stage.

Some people telling 22news they’re counting down the days until the fair’s return! “I like to go with friends and family due to the fact that you know there isn’t really much to do here. So when the Big E comes to town it’s like a fresh of breath air,” says Eddie Cruz of Holyoke.

The Big E will open on September 15 and run through October 1st.