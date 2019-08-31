The Big E season is underway with the start of annual 5K

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Big E 5K is considered the kickoff, even though we still have until September 13, before the fair will be in full swing.

As the first runners step off, The Big E 5K officially kicks off the start of Big E season. Burning quite a few calories before filling up on fair food in just a few weeks.

Kids race winner Mckenna Witwer told 22News, “Burgers. burgers, kettle corn, chocolate milk. There were a lot of little kids that were really fast, but I felt pretty confident.”

More than four hundred people signed up for the 5K on the fairgrounds ahead of time, and more signed up in person. But the hundreds that crossed the finish line is nothing compared to the hundreds of thousands that will visit The Big E just two weeks from now.

With traffic on the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge reduced to two lanes, traffic maybe even more of a concern this year. But, there will be shuttle buses during the weekend runs of the fair, and West Springfield’s mayor recommends as soon as you see a parking spot- snag it.

“I’m trying to encourage people if you’re coming in from the Agawam side, or if you are coming in from 91 if you get close to the Big E if you find a parking spot, just park,” said Mayor Will Reichelt. “It is faster if you walk a quarter-mile into the fair than it is to drive all the way to gate 9 I don’t want to say there isn’t going to be traffic, because there will be, but I think we are all going to handle it very well and it is going to be a good year.”

And before we know it, they’ll already be preparing for next year’s Big E.

“We’re meeting with The Big E like we do every year,” said Mayor Reichelt. “When the Big E ends, we start meeting again about next year.”

The Big E said when traffic gets heavy, state and local police will be on the roads directing you to the quickest route to the fair, and you’re encouraged to rely on the officers and not your GPS.