The Big E: To Rain or Not to Rain?

by: Melissa Torres ,

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –Within the next few days the weather will continue to play a big role for those who have not yet had a chance to stop at The Big E fairgrounds, or for those who want to savor one last fried Oreo before the fair leaves town!

The Big E has has continued breaking records since the fair began back on September 17 and a lot of that has to do with the nice weather we’ve experienced these last two weeks. It’s currently Day 13 of the 17 day fair and it’s a big improvement from Tuesday’s rainy weather.

“I think everyone is just happy to be outside and out of the house doing some fun stuff but having the masks inside is a good idea. It keeps everyone protected and we don’t mind doing it if it keeps everyone healthy,” said Kati Gouduros from Manchester, NH.

The Big E broke a record for the largest attendance on the first Tuesday of the fair and last weekend the fair also had its largest Sunday attendance for an opening weekend in a decade with more than 83,000 people.

The fair’s opening weekend attendance was more than a 5% increase over 2019. On Tuesday attendance was down significantly. Only about 37,000 making it to the fair because of the intemperate weather.

For those still wanting to plan a trip to The Big E before it is too late be sure to tune in to the 22News Storm Team forecast.

