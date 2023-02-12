AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Big Game” is here, and the Super Bowl means big business for bars and restaurants.

On Super Sunday at EB’s Restaurant in Agawam, the phone didn’t stop ringing with customers looking to place some last minute orders for the game, and even as close to 10 minutes to game time, there are people pouring in picking up their food.

The biggest football game and entertainment spectacle of the year is upon us, and for many that means calling up their favorite restaurant to take out classic Super Bowl foods. Wings, nuggets, fries, mozzarella sticks, potato skins, and more have been the attraction at EB’s with a line out the door for much of the day leading up to kickoff.

For many this is family tradition and something that is looked forward to every year.

“Typically every single Super Bowl we always order from EB’s. We got 30 wings and a side of mozzarella sticks today. It’s always busy around this time, we always order around noon, around 10 or so, and you just have to expect there to be a big wait,” said Agawam resident Chris Breault.

This tradition has been a boost in business for restaurants in western Massachusetts and across the country, as according to a study from the technology firm Motus. Four out of every five consumers with Super Bowl-related plans intend to buy food and beverages during the big game’s broadcast.

EB’s told me that wings were definitely the most popular item being sold today and that that is no surprise.