“The Bike Man” delivers bikes to Springfield elementary school students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Springfield elementary school students will be able to do just that after receiving bikes from Bob “The Bike Man” Charland.

Accompanied by his team of supporters and a contingent of police officers, Charland was greeted by the Lincoln Elementary School children and their parents. Charland, who suffers from a degenerative brain disease, devotes his remaining time to rewarding children who’ve excelled in their school.

“It’s exciting for my whole team,” The Bike Man told 22News. “Three officers who come with us, our 20th school, it tops over I think almost 1300 bikes, that we’ve put out at this point in western Massachusetts and Connecticut.”

Proud parents watched as their children received their brand-new bikes and helmets and safety training from police officers.

“I’m excited, that’s his favorite thing to do, ride A bike, my daughter too,” said Rachel Ritchie, a parent.

Another parent, Teresa Colon, said, “I’m proud of my kids, everything they do in school they deserve, so I’m a proud mom.”

“I have gotten good grades for the first grade, and second grade worked to third grade,” said Junester Colon, a student at the elementary school.

As a reward for their accomplishments in school, they’ve received a new bike. The Bike Man has established his legacy with more than 1,300 students over the past few years.

In the coming weeks, The Bike Man convoy will pull in front of six more schools in the area filled with the gift of bikes.