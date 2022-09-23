WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield is recognizing Chief Executive Officer Bill Parks for his 18 years of service.

Bill Parks has served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield for over 18 years. Parks has led two building expansions that more than doubled the size of the building, in the span of 10 years.

Parks was a club member himself and has spent over 40 years involved in the Boys and Girls Club movement. Staff and the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club will gather will family and friends to commemorate Parks on his great career.

“Join us for a fun night celebrating Bill Parks on his 18 years as CEO in Westfield and 42 years in the Boys an Girls Club movement. It will be an honor to give him our highest award, putting him on the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield Wall of Fame” said CEO Bo Sullivan. Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield Board President Jim Irwin. “It has been a pleasure working with Bill for the past 10 years as a board member. Seeing his dedication to the kids of Greater Westfield and the community of Westfield as a whole”.

The celebration will take place at the Tekoa Country Club in Westfield at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.