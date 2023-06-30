HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Care Center hosted its 2023 graduation ceremony Friday for teen mother’s at the Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke.

Upwards of 100 people honored the recent graduates and celebrated their accomplishments, with the center recognizing students who have passed their high school equivalency exams.

One of the graduates, Michaella Bouchard, who plans to go for psychology and social work through the Bards Program, telling 22News, “It’s very important for young moms that don’t have any care for their children, or that work full time, it’s really great.”

More than than 75 percent of students who graduated from this program will be continuing to college.