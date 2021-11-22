The Children’s Museum in Holyoke announce new exhibit in honor of Marcotte-Ford owner

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Children’s Museum in Holyoke held their 12th annual Fancy Steps Dance Exhibition at the Log Cabin on November 6, announcing a new exhibit in honor of the late Byron Marcotte, owner of Marcotte-Ford in Holyoke.

According to the news release, the museum was presented with $10,000 towards the new exhibit. The exhibit, dubbed the Marcotte Ford Repair Shop is in the setting of a small garage where a mock Mustang is in the middle of conversion from its original internal combustion engine to an all electric power source.

The car body is up on a lift, allowing children and adults to walk, roll, or duck under to see the underside of the car. Parts are color coded including the exhaust, drivetrain, suspension, and handling. On the floor is a mock V8 engine which is also color coded to help children understand the different elements that make an internal combustion engine.

Basic elements can be selected from a rolling parts dolly that will click or set into the engine encouraging children to use their own hands to complete or breakdown the interactive. The exhibit is expected to be ready in 2022.