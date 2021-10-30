The City of Springfield Raised $10k in support of Rays of Hope

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month the Springfield community came together to raise funds and spread awareness for the city’s annual Pink and Denim Day fundraiser.

At the event Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, the City of Springfield and the Springfield School Department employees collectively raised approximately $9,800 in support of Rays of Hope.

The fundraiser and celebration took place on October 21, Sarno presented the donation to the Rays of Hope along with community members. Sarno hosted a press conference and proclamation presentation, declaring October “Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

Mayor Sarno said, “We all have family, friends and loved ones who have battled this challenge. My administration is proud to stand with those families and Baystate Medical Center in continuing to support the efforts in raising funds to cure and beat this medical challenge. I am extremely proud of the support shown by our city and grateful to all our employees for their generosity. I want to give a special shout out to Roger L. Putnam Technical Vocational Academy and Principal George Johnson for submitting a $2,500 donation – thank you! A big thank you to Baystate Health’s Rays of Hope chairs Al and Jackie Rodriguez for your tremendous support of this worthy cause. Also, many thanks to my staff members Communications Director William Baker and Constituent Services Director Molly Shea, and Assistant Human Resources Director Caitlyn Julius for their organizing efforts.”

City Hall’s Pink and Denim Day was started under the Sarno Administration and has been going strong for the last thirteen years. “This year’s nearly $10,000 raised was the most ever too!” said City Hall’s own Al Rodriguez.