AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Grocery stores were swarmed with shoppers looking to get every last ingredient needed for their holiday meals! 22News stopped by Geissler’s in Agawam to find out what items were most popular there this Christmas.

Shoppers raced to get their last minute items, joining Santa in having a list to check off. Sue Coach of Feeding Hills told 22News, “hors d’oeuvres, I got cream cheese and salsa for my dip.”

“I wanted to have some fresh spoon roast, fresh vegetables, last minute juice things of that nature, cold cuts,” said Sue, another shopper from Agawam.

Some classic holiday favorites, though, have slightly increased in price this year. Items like cookies, flour, and eggs have all gone up by at least 15% since this time last year according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But local shoppers say they’re willing to pay the price to make their holiday special, “I didn’t care, I bought them anyway,” expressed Sue.

“Yes, I’m going to spend it. It’s only once a year and everything has kind of gone up, but like my cream cheese today I got 2 for 5, so I did pretty good on that,” said Coach.

In addition to some holiday discounts, some items have seen a decline in cost … like fresh fish and seafood, beef, pork ribs and pork roasts. While the menu is certainly a highlight of a holiday gathering, it’s not what it’s all about.

“Just being with family, I’m going up to my daughter’s. My daughter and her husband do the Christmas meal, they live in Marlborough, so I’m going there tomorrow, and just really family. And, hoping I got everything everybody wanted this year!,” Sue Coach added.

“I wish everybody a safe and happy holiday with their family and friends!,” expressed Sue.