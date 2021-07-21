The difference between flood insurance and homeowners insurance

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may be thinking about insuring your home, after last weekend’s intense weather-caused headaches for homeowners.

Homeowners insurance will cover if there are sudden floods in your house from a broken pipe for example, but if you’re in a flood-prone zone, you might want to look into flood insurance. Being proactive instead of reactive is the most important thing to remember when dealing with insurance and storm damage. First, flood insurance is different from homeowners insurance.

The rates for flood insurance can fluctuate, especially in zones that are prone to flooding. Storm damage caused by a fallen tree is not always covered, it depends on the situation. Being proactive and removing dead trees from your yard can end up saving you a lot of money in the long run.

“Make sure you’re talking to your agent,” said Jack Dowd, director at The Dowd Agencies. “Your agent is your friend. A lot of times people are thinking, why do I need an agent, I can just go right to the company, the truth is, an agent is a person that is on the same side as you that’s looking out for your best interest that knows the coverage.”

If you are concerned about a tree in your yard, be sure to contact your agent for advice on what your next steps could be. Flood insurance can take up to 30 days from the date of being purchased to go into effect.