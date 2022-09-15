CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Great food, drinks, and service is the motto for a new local bar opening up in Chicopee.

Whether it’s lunch, happy hour, dinner, or just a place to unwind, The Elixir is the place to be. The owner of the Elixir opened their doors Thursday for the first time with a special ribbon cutting. 22News spoke with the owner of the bar.

“Come see it for yourself, it’s an experience. What I’m going for is to be different from anyone else and I hope they feel that when they come in,” said owner Lisa Jablonski.

The new bar is located in Chicopee Falls at 19 Grove Street and is open daily from noon to 2:00 a.m.