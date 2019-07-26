The F-15 Eagle’s from Barnes ANGB will flyover Red Sox game Saturday

104th Fighter Wing F-15 Eagles return from Arctic Challenge Exercise June 6, 2019, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The exercise gave pilots the chance to train on Offensive Counterair, ensuring fully qualified combat ready pilots. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Randy Burlingame)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104 Fighter Wing is scheduled to perform an F-15 Eagle flyover for the Boston Red Sox game Saturday at 4 p.m at Fenway Park.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the F-15 Eagles will fly in formation, serving as a symbol of airpower and patriotism. Members apart of the 104 Fighter wing are deployed all over the world, fight and win against worldwide threats in the air, space, and cyberspace.

“Our 104th Fighter Wing Airmen are dedicated to serving, and these flyovers are a tribute to our nation and those who have served before us and military members continuing to serve along with their families. Flyovers display the capabilities of our Air Force aircraft and Airmen while inspiring future generations.” Col. William T. ‘Sling’ Bladen, Vice Commander of the 104th Fighter Wing

Boston Red Sox Schedule this weekend:

Friday, July 26: 7:10 p.m. New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Saturday, July 27: 4:05 p.m. New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Sunday. July 28: 7:08 p.m. New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox