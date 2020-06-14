The Federal restaurant reopens for outdoor dining

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — The Federal restaurant in Agawam was hard at work Saturday to prepare for the opening of its outdoor dining space.

Now expanding outside in part of the Phase 2 order, employees and even family members pitched in to help prepare the space with umbrellas, tables, chairs, lighting, and even planting new flowers.

Ralph Santaniello is the co-owner of the Federal—he told us workers are excited and it feels like the very first reopening.

“We have been here for 18 years,” said Santaniello. “A lot of the people that are regulars and got married here. A lot of them are like family to us so it’s going to be great to see those people again and to just see a lot of our returning customers.”

Santaniello knew he wanted to bring the elegant atmosphere of the restaurant to the outside dining. He was especially inspired by the 200-year-old chestnut tree that sits in the yard of his restaurant. It is strung with lights for ambiance as patrons enjoy their meals and drinks under its natural shade.





One loyal patron, Tina D’Agostino of Southwick said she is excited to return to her favorite restaurant.

“It’s a beautiful day to have outside dining,” said D’Agostino.”To come to a place that we just love, it’s one of our favorites. We wouldn’t have chosen any other place except for The Federal to be tonight, to be with good friends.”





Santaniello told 22News the Federal is committed to maintaining the safety and health of its employees and patrons as they return to the restaurant. The Federal is still doing take out and is taking reservations only for the outdoor dining.