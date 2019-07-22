The First Congregational Church of Chicopee breaks bread with local residents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local church gave away its monthly free meal on Sunday.

The First Congregational Church of Chicopee held worship Sunday evening.

Following that, everyone was able to join the congregation for a free meal. The church offers this free meal every 3rd Sunday of every month.

It’s a way to feed those who may be in need of a hot meal.

The First Congregational church’s pastor, Gary Grimes, told 22News that church members are always happy to give back to the community.

“It’s really special that we’re getting involved and offering this to the Chicopee community which is making this church community be a significant to Chicopee,” said Pastor Grimes.

The church also started a food pantry, called Regina’s pantry. It offers food to anyone who needs it.