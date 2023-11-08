SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House in Springfield is accepting donations of side dishes that will be used in meals for those in need.

They are accepting donations of gravy, stuffing, rice, beans, instant potatoes, pie crust, and pie filling, as well as grocery gift cards. Items can be dropped off at The Gray House Mondays through Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 15th.

In addition, households of two or more people who have financial needs can register to receive a Thanksgiving meal on the following dates:

Wednesday, November 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, November 14 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Registration is held at The Gray House located at 22 Sheldon Street. In order to register you must bring a form of ID, proof of address, and attestation of financial need. Drivers are asked to enter Sheldon Street from Main Street and remain in their cars during the registration. If you are walking, a line will be on the sidewalk.

Turkeys will be distributed on Monday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 22 between the hours of 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The person who registered must be present at the time of pickup and must have the slip given to them during registration.

“Local families are continuing to struggle to make ends meet amid high inflation, and their food budget is often the first to be cut in order to keep the lights on and a roof over their heads. Never before have we received so many calls, and so early in the season, from families hoping to register for a holiday meal,” shared Gray House executive director, Kristen McClintock.

Last year, the Gray House distributed 885 turkeys and sides to families in need. Since January 2023, the Gray House has served groceries to 5,152 individuals per month.